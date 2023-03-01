WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The DC Department of Parks and Recreation is opening registration for its spring programs.

Marcus Coates, the Chief of Community Programs for the DC Department of Parks and Rec stopped by our DC News Now studio to talk about the programs offered this spring and how you can register.

Registration for the aquatics program, which includes swimming and lifeguard training opens at noon on Wednesday, March 1st.

Registration for all other programs, including team sports and athletics, opens Thursday, March 2nd at noon.

