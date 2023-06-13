WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The DC Department of Parks and Recreation said it is offering free weekly Hip Hop dance classes all summer long for children in the District.

“We know how important it is to keep our children and youth engaged throughout the summer months,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser in a tweet.

The program is available to kids ages 8-16 years old. Classes will be held Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m. in the Douglass Community Center at 1922 Frederick Douglass Ct., SE. The program runs from Jun3 14 until September 27, 2023.

Programs are also available at the Brentwood Recreation Center starting at 5:45 p.m., the Kenilworth Recreation Center starting at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesdays, and the Ferebee Hope Recreation Center starting at 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays.

Parents can visit the DPR website to register.