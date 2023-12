WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Washingtonians are being invited to the “ground-digging” of the first dog park in Southeast, D.C.

DC Department of Parks and Recreation is inviting paw parents and their canine fur babies to the Texas Avenue Dog Park groundbreaking “paw-ty.”

The event will be held at 4600 Texas Ave. SE on Dec. 13 at 4 p.m.

Those interested in the event can click here to RSVP.