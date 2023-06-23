WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Some of the District’s “riskiest drivers” will start to get personalized messages about their driving behavior.

The D.C. Department of Transportation (DDOT) and The Lab @ D.C. in the Office of the City Administrator announced the launch of a pilot program. They said the program will send targeted messages to “high-risk drivers” to improve road safety inside the District.

“Targeting messages to higher-risk drivers is an innovative approach to help us improve safety for all our roadway users, especially for our most vulnerable users – children and pedestrians,” DDOT Director Everett Lott said in a news release.

The pilot program is set to start this month and is part of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Vision Zero initiative. Risky drivers with cars registered in the DMV and other states will get text messages, mail or both alerting them of their driving behavior and the risks.

Through Automated Traffic Enforcement (ATE) cameras, The Lab collected data and identified drivers at higher risk of getting in a crash based on their history of speeding and red light and stop sign violations.

The data showed that drivers that received tickets in D.C. from ATE in 2016 for speeding by over 20 mph were twice as likely to be involved in an accident. Drivers that had red light violations were three times more likely to get into an accident.

Many drivers do not realize they are engaging in unsafe driving behavior and believe their driving is “average” or safer than others, according to research cited in the news release.