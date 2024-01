WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a car was stolen while a 4-month-old baby was inside Friday evening.

The car — a white Jeep SUV — was stolen around 6 p.m. from the 3000 block of M St. in Northwest, D.C.

MPD posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, around 7:10 p.m. that the baby was found safely.