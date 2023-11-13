WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced road closures in D.C. ahead of the “March for Israel” event scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

In a post on Monday, MPD announced that the following roads would be Emergency No Parking from Monday at 9 p.m. until Tuesday at 6 p.m.:

7 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW 3 rd Street form Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Street form Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW

MPD said that these streets would be Emergency No Parking from around 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday:

6 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW Madison Drive from 4 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Street to 14 Street, NW Jefferson Drive from 4 th Street to 14 th Street, SW

Street to 14 Street, SW Constitution Avenue from 6 th Street to 15 th Street, NW

Street to 15 Street, NW Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW

4th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW would be closed to all vehicle traffic from 6 a.m. on Monday to 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

MPD said that 7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW would be closed from 9:30 p.m. on Monday to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

These streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

3 rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW Madison Drive from 4 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Street to 14 Street, NW Jefferson Drive from 4 th Street to 14 th Street, SW

Street to 14 Street, SW Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3 rd Street, SW

Street, SW 12 th Street Tunnel

Street Tunnel Inbound 14th Street from 14th Street to Independence Avenue, SW

MPD also said that there is a possibility that the following roads would have intermittent closures from around 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday:

14 th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW Independence Avenue from 3 rd Street to 14 th Street, SW

Street to 14 Street, SW Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 17 th Street, NW

Street, NW Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The post said that “the decision to close any roadway will be based upon public safety.”

In a statement to DC News Now, MPD said, “The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is working closely with our local, state, and federal partners to ensure safety and security surrounding First Amendment activities planned for Tuesday. MPD does not provide specifics on operations, tactics, or staffing.”