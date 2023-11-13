WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced road closures in D.C. ahead of the “March for Israel” event scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 14.
In a post on Monday, MPD announced that the following roads would be Emergency No Parking from Monday at 9 p.m. until Tuesday at 6 p.m.:
- 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- 3rd Street form Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW
MPD said that these streets would be Emergency No Parking from around 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday:
- 6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW
- Madison Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street, NW
- Jefferson Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street, SW
- Constitution Avenue from 6th Street to 15th Street, NW
- Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW
4th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW would be closed to all vehicle traffic from 6 a.m. on Monday to 5 a.m. on Wednesday.
MPD said that 7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW would be closed from 9:30 p.m. on Monday to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
These streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
- 3rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- Madison Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street, NW
- Jefferson Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street, SW
- Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW
- 12th Street Tunnel
- Inbound 14th Street from 14th Street to Independence Avenue, SW
MPD also said that there is a possibility that the following roads would have intermittent closures from around 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday:
- 14th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW
- Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 17th Street, NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to Constitution Avenue, NW
The post said that “the decision to close any roadway will be based upon public safety.”
In a statement to DC News Now, MPD said, “The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is working closely with our local, state, and federal partners to ensure safety and security surrounding First Amendment activities planned for Tuesday. MPD does not provide specifics on operations, tactics, or staffing.”