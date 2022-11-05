WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers arrested a 15-year-old boy who is accused of shooting and killing another boy who was on his grandmother’s porch in Southeast.

Andre Robertson Jr., 15, died at the hospital on Oct. 13.

Around 3:40 p.m. that day, MPD received a report of a shooting in the 500 block of 48th Pl. NE. When officers arrived, they found Robertson, who had been shot.

Police said they arrested the 15-year-old accused of killing Robertson on Friday (Nov. 4). The charge against him is First Degree Murder While Armed.