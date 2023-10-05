WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) arrested 48 fugitives in a three-day “apprehension operation.”

From Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, MPD targeted “violent offenders” that had outstanding warrants against them in a operation called Operation Trident.

Of the 48 arrests, MPD said there were a total of 96 charges. 72 of the charges had warrants that were closed and 24 were additional charges. A total of 19 had warrants for failing to appear in court, 33 bench warrants, nine fugitives from justice, two federal warrants, seven parole violations, two probation violations and three firearm recoveries, according to MPD.

“Violent crime within the District is predominantly driven by a small number of individuals,” Acting Chief Pamela Smith, stated in a news release. “This week’s operation was a significant step towards combating this violence and bringing peace back to our neighborhoods.”

Some arrestees were charged with multiple counts for active warrants and many were on supervised release or probation for other offenses.