WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a Alfonso Alegria after he attacked two people with a hammer on Oct. 31.

The incident occurred in the unit block of M Street in Northeast D.C. around 2 p.m.

Alegria, 40, was taking items off shelves and trying to leave without paying when the two victims confronted him. That’s when he started attacking the two victims with a hammer before running away.

He was arrested Thursday and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.