WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it arrested a girl for stabbing another girl.

Police said that the victim was involved in an altercation with a group of minors in the 800 block of 7th St. SW about 4:52 p.m. on Dec. 27. Police say the suspect pulled out a knife and injured the victim.

DC Fire and EMS treated the girl who was injured on the scene.

Police arrested a 16-year-old girl from Capital Heights, Md. on Monday and charged her with assault with a dangerous weapon (knife).