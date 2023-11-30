WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police in the District said they arrested a D.C. gym owner for allegedly distributing child pornography.

On Wednesday, November 29, detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, and Special Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office, Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force announced the arrest in a press release.

According to the release, in October and November of 2023, 48-year-old Michael Everts of Northwest D.C. distributed child pornography to an undercover agent.

on Tuesday, November 28, police arrested and charged Everts.

Everts is the owner and founder of Fit Personal Training in Dupont Circle. He founded the business in 2002.