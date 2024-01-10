WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) arrested a man for armed carjacking and theft offenses that happened Wednesday.

At about 3:49 a.m., police say the suspect took the victim’s car from where it was parked in the 1200 block of Longfellow St., NW. It has since been found.

At about 4:17 a.m., the suspect approached a victim who was in their car in the 400 block of Marietta Place, NW. The man pulled out a gun and demanded the person’s property and vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect took their property and fled in their car. That vehicle has been found as well.

Later on Wednesday, officers arrested 28-year-old Tony Walker and charged him with Armed Carjacking, Theft One (Stolen Auto) and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.