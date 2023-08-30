WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Five teenagers were arrested and charged with multiple offenses after a string of robberies and carjackings occurred throughout the District between Aug. 25 to Aug. 29, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

On Aug. 29, two victims were walking when the teenagers approached and attempted to rob them. The victims fought them off and they fled in a stolen car. MPD found the teens as they “drove erratically through the city” before crashing and being apprehended by nearby officers.

A 13-year-old girl, a 14-year-old and 15-year-old boy of Northeast D.C. along with a 13-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy of Southeast D.C. were arrested and charged with assault with intent to rob and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The 13-year-old girl from Northeast D.C. is additionally charged with stealing a car, two counts of robbery and unarmed carjacking.

MPD is still investigating and is asking anyone with information to call (202) 727-9099. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction.