WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — After leading the Metropolitan Police Department for two years, and serving with MPD for more than 30, Chief Robert Contee III will be leaving.

Mayor Muriel Bowser put out a statement Wednesday afternoon announcing Contee’s retirement.

Contee will be taking a position with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), with his retirement from MPD effective in early June.

In her statement, Bowser said:

Chief Contee was sworn in four days before January 6, 2021. Since his first week on the job, and over the past 33 years, he has been making Washington, DC incredibly proud. He’s a son of DC who grew up in Carver Langston, joined the Metropolitan Police Department as a cadet at 17 years old, and now he’s ready for his next chapter. On behalf of our city, I want to congratulate Chief Contee on his retirement and thank him for his service to DC — for leading MPD with passion and purpose. He has pushed our criminal justice system to do more and be better. He has led MPD through an incredibly challenging time for our country – from the pandemic to January 6th and navigating the effects of a shrinking department during a time when gun violence is exploding across the nation. He has been a phenomenal ambassador of what it means to be a police officer in DC – brilliant, compassionate, and determined to build a DC where all people feel safe and are safe.

We know that the Chief has a motto: Excellence is transferable. And we know he will leave behind a team of leaders and officers ready to continue serving DC at the highest levels.

As Bowser mentioned, Contee was sworn in as the city’s acting police chief on Jan. 2, 2021, four days before the riots at the U.S. Capitol. He was as confirmed as D.C.’s police chief on May 4, 2021.

Contee, who grew up in Carver Terrace community in Northeast, joined the Metropolitan Police Department as a police cadet in November 1989 and became a sworn member of MPD three years later.

Among the many roles in which Contee has served during his time on the force are leader of the Violent Crimes Branch, including the Homicide Branch and the Sexual Assault Unit, and the person responsible for overseeing the Special Operations Division’s tactical patrol, special events and traffic safety functions.

In response to word of Contee’s retirement, D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson released a statement on Twitter: