WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Even with homicides higher than they have been in 20 years, D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said she is committed to bringing down the violence that has plagued the District all year long.

Smith said that in the past 30 days she’s seen a 23% drop in assaults with a deadly weapon and motor vehicle thefts and burglaries also showed a decrease with robberies “holding steady.”

The newly appointed and confirmed police chief sat down with DC News Now to discuss how her Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) will deal with rising violent crime which is nearly 40% higher than last year.

“So what I see is that we’re trending down,” the chief said. “We have a violent crime suppression initiative where we come together with all of our federal, state and local partners to assist us in the effort to drive down crime here in the District of Columbia.”

The chief said she has already implemented a gun trafficking unit to help recover illegal firearms with more than 3,000 collected this year and will soon launch a homicide-reduction plan that will feature MPD partnering with other federal and state agencies.

The city has 259 homicides, a 34% change from last year, with illegal guns fueling much of the violence, officials said. That has also come with a spike in juveniles committing more serious crimes than ever, officials said.

“And I can tell you from Dec. 1 up to today, we’ve made about 41 arrests for a myriad of things,” Smith said.

She acknowledged being short staffed in neighborhoods because of attrition but said officer morale isn’t low considering the challenges the department faces in trying to fight crime with 3,300 police officers when she’d prefer 4,000 cops on the streets.

“Operation Atlas, where we’re looking at … being intentional about going to various neighborhoods across the District of Columbia, where we have seen violent crimes occurring,” the chief said.

While some officers have chosen to retire and leave the department, Smith said she has seen other officers choose to stick around because they are needed.

“They are passionate about this work. My job is to make sure that we get additional officers to be members of the Metropolitan Police Department,” she said. “I see a lot of our officers still staying. Officers have commented to me that I think I’m going to stay on a little longer just to help you with this fight.”

Despite the ongoing violence, the chief said she remains optimistic about turning the crime tide.

"Yes, we have a lot of crime to fight and we will continue to do that and drive crime down as I am committed to," she said. "But what it means to mean to me is that we've got to stay connected together in this fight."