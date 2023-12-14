The new chief sat down with DC News Now for a one-on-one, where she expressed support for consequences for both youth and parents where necessary.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — New D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith has a message for juveniles committing serious crimes in the District: she said the “behavior will not be accepted and it will not be tolerated.”

“Young people are committing crimes,” Smith said. “We have to hold them accountable for the crimes that they are committing.”

The newly approved chief sat down with DC News Now for an extensive interview on Thursday to discuss the rising crime in the nation’s capital and how juveniles are committing more violence which has led to a serious spike in robberies and carjackings.

Smith said that she supports holding not only the young people accountable but also their parents — depending on the circumstance.

“I would be in favor of something like that as long as it didn’t go too far,” the chief said. “I have boarded around the conversation about holding parents accountable because there is some accountability that has to happen.”

But the chief cautioned that “we do have to recognize that there are some parents who try very hard with their children” but who are still unable to thwart their criminal behavior.

“I’ve spoken to quite a few who have said, ‘Listen, I’ve done the best that I can…If there’s something that someone else could do with them,'” the chief said.

According to statistics from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), there were 458 juvenile arrests for crimes like carjacking, robbery, homicide and assault with a deadly weapon in the first nine months of the year.

In November, Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency to help deal with the juvenile crime wave.

Smith said there are people who are “making a significant effort around putting our arms around these young people, letting them know that there are positive activities that they can be involved in.”

She added that those who commit violent crimes will be dealt with. The chief gave an example of the juveniles who were arrested and charged as adults last week for a string of carjackings.

“I think we have to continue a public message, number one, that the behavior will not be accepted and it will not be tolerated,” she said.