WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Santa Claus made a visit to the District on Friday, alongside the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

MPD partnered with Code3, a nonprofit that aims to build bridges between cops and the community, to deliver more than 4,000 gifts to kids in low-income neighborhoods throughout the month of December.

“When we enter a neighborhood that’s used to seeing police in a negative way,” said Dale Sutherland, founder of Code3. “[Now] they’re going to see presents coming [and] Santa Claus. It’s very positive.”

“People that you wouldn’t even think would speak to the police, they’re waving, they’re happy. It automatically brings a big smile to people’s faces,” officer David Wilkerson, said.

Wilkerson, who played the role of Santa, helped start the tradition five years ago.

“I know it’s kind of hard for parents who live in the city, who live in lower income neighborhoods, to take their kids to see Santa Claus because we don’t have malls in the city,” he said. “So that was just a situation where I said, let’s go ahead and try and bring joy and bring Santa to these kids.”

Kids were given dolls, basketballs, footballs and more.

“Two doll babies, a candy and a bracelet kit,” Cinaya told DC News Now.

“I have some snacks, a digger for fossils, a Black Panther toy,” Zion said. “I like them all.”

Zion said he was surprised to see Santa coming down the street.

“It is exciting. It’s fun,” he said.