WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Wednesday after Thanksgiving is National Package Theft Prevention Day and DC police offered ways people can avoid falling victim to thieves this holiday season.

Sgt. Anthony Walsh with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) suggested people utilize Amazon lockers and safe exchange locations. He also recommended having packages delivered when you know you’ll be home. Walsh added that having video cameras, doorbell cameras, and other technology is helpful for deterring thieves.

Ofc. Muhammed Lewis said technology also “allows you to see if your packages are delivered, communicate with the delivery driver to say, ‘Hey, leave it here or place it there.’”

MPD said if you are planning to meet up with someone to purchase a gift from any online platform, pick a secure public location such as a police station.