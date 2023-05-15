WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department reminded the public on Twitter Monday, that they are continuing to offer free steering wheel locks to Kia and Hyundai owners.

MPD began offering the wheel locks starting in February 2023 throughout the district.

The wheel locks are to prevent the theft of 2011-2021 Kia and Hyundai vehicles due to their lack of an anti-theft system known as an “Engine Immobilizer”.

A group of attorney generals including D.C.’s Brian Schwalb and Maryland’s Anthony Brown signed a letter asking for the models to be recalled as a result of this oversight.

“This is a national issue and it’s a real public safety issue, and it’s one that’s also hitting hard in the District,” said Adam Teitelbaum, who serves as the Director of the D.C. Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Office.

“These vehicles are being stolen but they’re also being used in other crimes. They’re being used for joyrides and reckless driving, and that’s an issue that we need to address, and through this letter, we’re trying to accomplish that goal,” Teitelbaum told DC News Now Thursday, April 20.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said that car thefts in the district were up 113% at the end of 2022.

MPD has asked owners of these models to stop by one of their 7 MPD District main stations for a free steering wheel lock.