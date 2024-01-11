WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said human remains found in a trash can in Southwest D.C. on Jan. 3 were those of a man who had been missing for months.

MPD identified the remains of 42-year-old Harry Keels on Jan. 11. Keels was reported missing on Nov. 6, 2023.

Police found Keels’ remains on Jan. 3 around 9:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Canal St. SW.

An autopsy determined that Keels died after someone shot him.

MPD asked anyone with information the shooting and/or Keels’ death to call (202) 727-9099. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people involved.