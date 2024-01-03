WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) was investigating two stabbings in the District on Wednesday.

MPD said in a post on the platform X at noon that officers were in the 2400 block of Alabama Ave., SE for a stabbing.

Officials said that the victim, an adult man, was conscious and breathing. The call initially came in shortly before 11:45 a.m.

At 12:20 p.m., MPD made another post saying that officers investigating a stabbing in the 2900 block of Knox Pl., SE, less than a mile from the location of the other stabbing.

Police did not have a lookout for either stabbing. They did not say whether or not the two were related.