WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that a man found dead during an apartment fire was murdered.

DC Fire and EMS responded to an apartment building in the 1400 block of Saratoga Ave. on Sunday, April 23, around 10:22 a.m. Responders found a man’s remains after putting out the fire.

In a statement released Thursday, MPD said that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later determined that the man died from blunt force trauma.

Officials identified him as 64-year-old James Lavender, of Northeast, D.C.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call (202) 727-9099. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction.