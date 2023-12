WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to a barricade situation in the Eckington neighborhood on Thursday.

Police said the barricade situation was at the 100 block of T. St. in Northeast, D.C. in the Eckington neighborhood.

MPD described it as a “domestic situation.”

As of 6:40 p.m., the barricade was over. MPD said that it did not make any arrests.