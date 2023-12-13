WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Agents from the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating a Metro Transit Police officer-involved shooting that happened on Tuesday.

Members of the Metro Transit Police Department tried to conduct a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. The driver tried to flee but struck a fence. When the driver exited the vehicle, they pointed a gun at a Metro Transit Police officer. The officer discharged their issued patrol rifle at the suspect.

The suspect fled and was not found, and no injuries have been reported.

The shooting remains under investigation – the U.S. Attorney’s Office will review facts and evidence in the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.