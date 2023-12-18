WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Northwest, D.C.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of F St. Monday night, two blocks from the downtown Christmas market and near the Capital One Area, where Madonna was performing.

MPD said an officer was in their car when they saw a man walking with a firearm on him. The officer got out of their cruiser and tried to stop the man, prompting him to run away. As they were trying to stop the man, a firearm “was displayed,” causing the officer to fire their gun, according to MPD’s Public Information Officer.

They gave medical aid to the man who was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The man was shot once in the “lower body part” and is in stable condition, Chief Jeffery Carroll with MPD, said at a news conference.

Carroll said during the preliminary investigations, a firearm was recovered on the ground close to the man.

The officers involved were placed on leave pending an investigation into the cause of the shooting.