WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating an officer-involved shooting from Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched around 5:30 a.m. to the 1700 block of Benning Rd., NE, for reports of gunshots.

The first officer on the scene observed a potential suspect, Saeve Evans, 37, of NE D.C., and attempted to speak with him. Evans brandished a firearm and shot in the direction of the officer multiple times.

The officer returned fire, causing Evans to run to a nearby apartment building where he was apprehended by other officers.

There were no injuries reported to either Evans or the officers.

Evans was later charged with assault on a police officer, carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

MPD said the officer involved has been put on administrative leave and the body-worn camera footage is under review.