WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating a number of robberies that took place Friday morning in the Northwest section of the city.

A spokeswoman for the department wasn’t sure of the exact number, but investigators said at least one of them took place in the area of the Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro Station.

MPD tweeted pictures of a person who may have been involved in the incidents as well as a Cadillac it believes was used.

Metropolitan Police Department

Police asked anyone with information about the person or car seen in the images or the crimes, themselves, to call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.