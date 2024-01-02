WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police in the District have launched a new traffic initiative with partners from Maryland.

Officers from the Fifth District said they launched a joint traffic operation along Eastern Ave. NE to improve traffic safety through education and enforcement.

D.C. Police said they launched the initiative with help from the Prince George’s County Police Department and the Mount Rainier Police Department.

Between the three agencies, officers issued nearly 200 citations. Police said they issued the citations to promote safe driving and provide education.

Officers said they launched the initiative in response to a recent increase in reports of speeding, reckless driving, and counterfeit tags along the thoroughfare.

Police plan to continue the operation on a monthly basis.