WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said a member of the Metropolitan Police Department faces charges after he interfered with an investigation into the destruction of a Black Lives Matter (BLM) banner that took place in December 2020.

A grand jury indicted Shane Lamond, 47, of Stafford, Va. for obstruction of justice and for making false statements (3 counts). He was arrested on Friday, May 19, 2023.

The indictment against Lamond, an MPD lieutenant, says he worked as the supervisor of the Intelligence Branch of MPD’s Homeland Security Bureau. Starting in July 2019 and continuing to at least January 2021, Lamond is accused of having regular contact with Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio about the group’s planned activities in D.C. The indictment goes on to say that, as early as at least July 2020, Lamond began using Telegram to provide information to Tarrio about law enforcement activity relating to Proud Boys’ activities in the District:

For instance, the indictment alleges that beginning on December 18, 2020, Lamond gave Tarrio confidential law enforcement information into the investigation of the December 12, 2020 burning of a banner that read “#BLACKLIVESMATTER.” As set forth in the indictment, Tarrio would then pass this information along to other Proud Boys members and take action based on the sensitive information. On or about January 4, 2021, following the issuance of an arrest warrant for Tarrio in connection with the burning of the BLM banner, while Tarrio was on a flight from Miami, Florida to Arlington, Virginia, Lamond, using Telegram, sent Tarrio a notification that a warrant had been signed for his arrest in the District of Columbia. After arriving in Arlington, Virginia and driving in to the District of Columbia, Tarrio was arrested on the warrant and subsequently pleaded guilty to one count of destruction of property in connection with the burning of the banner. U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia

Investigators said during an interview with federal law enforcement in June 2021, Lamond lied and made misleading statements about communicating and contacting Tarrio. The statements supposedly were related to:

The methods by which Lamond and Tarrio would communicate

Whether Lamond provided Tarrio with sensitive law enforcement information

Whether Lamond notified Tarrio about the status of the MPD investigation into the banner burning

Whether Lamond notified Tarrio about his pending arrest warrant

The content and extent of Lamond’s discussion with Tarrio prior to and after January 6

Tarrio recently was convicted of seditious conspiracy for his role in the U.S. Capitol attacks that took place on Jan. 6, 2021.

Prosecutors said the obstruction of justice charge against Lamond carries a maximum of 30 years in prison. Each charge for making a false statement carries a maximum of 5 years in prison.