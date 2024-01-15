WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for the people involved in a robbery that occurred in Southeast D.C.

The robbery happened on Jan. 12 in the 2500 block of Sheridan Road around 10 a.m. The suspects approached the victim, took out a gun and demanded personal property. They then ran away on foot.

(Metropolitan Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call (202) 727-9099. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those involved.