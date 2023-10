WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for the man who shot and killed a 16-year-old boy.

The incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 25, around 3:38 p.m. at the 2300 block of Green St. in Southeast D.C.

When police arrived, they found the teenager who had been shot. He died there.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (202) 727-9099. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.