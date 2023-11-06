WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it is looking for a man who stole a dog last month in Southeast, D.C.

The incident occurred on Oct. 22, around 6 p.m. in the 3800 block of 9th Street.

(Photo courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department)

The victim asked the man to watch their dog to which he complied. Later, when the victim tried to get their dog back from the man, he refused. The man demanded the victim pay him to get the dog back.

The dog, Rocky Apollo, is described as a brown Pitbull Terrier Mix.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (202) 727-9099. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and indictment.