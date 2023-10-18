WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released surveillance footage Wednesday showing four people with guns jumping out of a car before robbing a group at the Wharf in Southwest on Monday.

MPD said the incident occurred around 10:50 p.m. in the 600 block of Wharf St.

Police said the four people seen in the video demanded property from their victims who gave it to them. The robbers left the area in the car.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to police at (202) 727-9099. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone who has information that leads to arrests and convictions.