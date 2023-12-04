WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public to help identify the suspect wanted in connection to an assault with a dangerous weapon situation that happened on Dec. 1.

The incident occurred around 6:20 a.m. when the suspect approached the victim in the 1400 block of Otis Place in Northwest, D.C. The suspect took out a gun and pointed it at the victim, prompting the victim to run away.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has more information about this situation is asked to call (202) 727-9099. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspect.