WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it was looking for a suspect who struck a man with a piece of lumber.

The attack happened on Dec. 7 around 3 p.m. at the 2300 block of Mount View Pl. in Southeast, D.C.

The suspect approached the man and then assaulted him with a wooden stick before running away.

Anyone with information about this attack or who can identify the suspect is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099. The department is offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspect.