WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department was looking for the people involved in an armed carjacking that happened on Dec. 18.

MPD said the carjacking happened around 7 p.m. in the 4000 block of Minnesota Ave. in Northeast, D.C.

The suspects came up to the victim who was near the trunk of their car. One of the suspects pointed a rifle at the victim, demanding their car. They then took off in the victim’s car.

Anyone who has information or can identify the people involved is asked to call (202) 727-9099. MPD is offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the people involved.