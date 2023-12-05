WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects for their involvement in an assault with a dangerous weapon that occurred in Northwest, D.C.

The incident took place on Nov. 21 around 3:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of 10th St. The suspects assaulted a victim and took their stuff before running away.

The victim did not even realize they had been stabbed during the robbery until after. That person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this case or who can identify the suspects is asked to call (202) 727-9099. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved.