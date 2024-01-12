WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man Thursday for a hit-and-run that killed a woman.

Andre Johnson, 30, faces a charge of second degree murder.

The crash happened at the intersection of 11th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Southeast D.C. around 12:30 a.m. on June 8, 2023.

A Ford Focus was heading northbound on 11th Street and entered the intersection while the traffic light was green. At the same time, a Mercedes-Benz C300 was heading eastbound on Pennsylvania Avenue and entered the 11th St. intersection while the light was red.

The Mercedes hit the driver’s side of the Ford. The impact threw Madison Jones, 19, who was sitting in the back seat, from the car. She died there. Two other people in the Ford had minor injuries.

The two people in the Mercedes ran away from the scene.

Police asked anyone with additional information that could help their investigation to call (202) 727-9099.