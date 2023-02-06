WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An arrest warrant filed in Superior Court of the District of Columbia says a Metropolitan Police Department officer was working at Whole Foods Market locations in the city at the same time he was supposed to be working for MPD.

The paperwork, filed on Feb. 3, said that the department paid Medgar A. Webster Sr. $33,845.59 for hours for which Whole Foods also paid him.

The officer who submitted the affidavit said he found a time discrepancy in the hours Webster reported for his regular shift. The discrepancy was on March 15, 2022. The officer saw it on July 29, 2022. During the course of the investigation, the officer said he determined that Webster was “engaged in a scheme and systematic course of conduct” from Jan. 11, 2021 to April 2, 2022 with the goal of getting something from MPD or Whole Foods fraudulently.

The affidavit says that Webster worked at three store locations: 101 H Street SE, 1440 P St. NW, and 2201 I St. NW.

MPD, the officer explained in the paperwork, requires employees to submit forms asking for permission to pursue outside work but that Webster didn’t submit the forms and didn’t have the OK of the Metropolitan Police Department to work at Whole Foods.

MPD said Monday that Webster, 52, was arrested on Feb. 4. The charge against him is First Degree Felony Fraud.

Webster was put on administrative leave and could face indefinite suspension.