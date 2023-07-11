WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The United States Attorney for the District of Columbia said a police officer with the Metropolitan Police Department was convicted of multiple counts of child sex abuse on Tuesday afternoon.

A jury found Charles Johnson, 29, of Washington, D.C., guilty of sexually assaulting a child between November 2019 and September 2021.

A release said that the child was 9 and 10 years old at the time of the assaults. Evidence and testimony said that Johnson subjected the child to sexual acts and repeatedly forced her to perform sexual acts on him.

Johnson lives in the home with the victim and “took advantage of occasions when he was left in a position of supervision and care over her,” the release said.

He was convicted of multiple counts of first-degree child sexual abuse with aggravating circumstances, multiple counts of first-degree sexual abuse with aggravating circumstances, second-degree child sexual abuse with aggravating circumstances, attempted first-degree child sexual abuse with aggravating circumstances, and assault.

A sentencing hearing as scheduled for October 6. Johnson could face a life sentence. If he were to be released at any point, he would have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.