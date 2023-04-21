WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A sergeant with the Metropolitan Police Department died Friday morning after he finished his shift and headed home.

MPD said Sgt. Jin Park, an 11-year-veteran of the force who worked in the Fourth District, was on his motorcycle when it collided with a vehicle near Piney Branch Road and Aspen Street in Northwest around 5:45 a.m.

Chief Robert Contee provided the following statement:

It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of an admired and beloved MPD Sergeant. Our

heartfelt sympathies are with the Park family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

Let us honor his memory and find strength in the knowledge that his actions with our department had a positive impact on all those around him. Chief Robert J. Contee, III, Metropolitan Police Department

The department said Park is survived by his mother and brother.