WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released body-camera footage from an incident last Monday in which an officer shot a man in Downtown D.C.

At about 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, officers tried to stop the man, 27-year-old Corey Carnell Branch, when he took off running. Officers ran after him when he “displayed” a firearm, MPD said in a press release the next day.

In the video, which was released by police on Dec. 22, an officer fired once while chasing after Branch and shot him. Branch was seen lying on the ground as officers ran toward him.

One officer yelled “Don’t move” at Branch and instructed him to put his hands behind his back.

“Excuse me,” Branch said. “I’m bleeding.

“Nobody cares, shut your mouth,” one officer responded.

MPD said officers provided medical aid until medics could arrive at the scene. Branch was then taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The Washington Post reported that he was still hospitalized as of Monday.

Officers removed a firearm on the ground close to him, a spokesperson for the department said. In the video, one officer is seen pointing at something on the ground, saying, “The weapon is right here.”

He was arrested and charged with assault on a police officer, possession of a controlled substance and six additional firearms-related charges.

The MPD officer who shot Branch was identified by The Washington Post as Leonardo Bell. He was placed on administrative leave.