WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police released photographs of a man they say was responsible for shooting and killing an 18-year-old woman in a D.C. hotel on New Year’s Day.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to the Embassy Suites Hotel in Friendship Heights around 1:20 a.m. on Monday. 18-year-old Ashlei Hinds was inside a room at the hotel and had been shot. She died there.

MPD released the following photo that a surveillance camera captured.

Police asked that anyone with any information about the shooting or the person in the picture call 202-727-9099 or text 50411. MPD offers a reward of up to $25,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction for a homicide in D.C.