WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police released surveillance video of a high-end heist in Downtown, D.C.

On Sunday, a group of people targeted the Chanel store in City Center, stealing 99 bags from the store. It happened just after 5:30 p.m.

Video of that heist was released Wednesday and shows the group getting out of a white sedan on Eye St. in Northwest, D.C. The suspects then enter the store and one of the suspects sets off a fire extinguisher, using that as a weapon and distraction. Meanwhile, the other suspects can be seen snatching dozens of bags off the shelves.

MPD is searching for this white sedan in connection to a robbery of the Chanel store at City Center.

A D.C. Special Police Officer, employed by the store, fired one shot at the suspects as they fled.

“I’m shocked that something like that would happen,” said Rebecca Brees, who shops at the store. “They open the door for you, and someone greets you right when you go in and they stick with you the whole time.”

This is the second time that Chanel store has been targeted.

A similar robbery happened there in February, when more than a dozen people ran into the store, stealing merchandise. A fire extinguisher was also used in that case.

“I’m not surprised at all,” said Teddy Clary who shops in the area.

Clary said he does not believe the issue is specific to City Center, but admits crime is an issue District-wide.

“The crime in D.C. has been outrageous, people are being robbed left and right for Canada Goose jackets, Moncler jackets,” he said. “I really don’t know what’s on people’s minds when they rob a store, obviously. I feel probably the most safe walking around City Center.”

The Metropolitan Police Department are searching for six suspects in this case. MPD is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.