WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance video of a man suspected of burglarizing a business in Northeast, D.C. on Monday.

At about 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 18, the suspect forced entry into the back door of a business in the 3400 block of 8th St., N.E. Once inside, the suspect took property and fled.

The man was captured on video by surveillance cameras, which MPD released on Tuesday.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.