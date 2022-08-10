WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –Police said they are are searching for two people who targeted a gay couple with homophobic slurs before assaulting them.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released surveillance pictures of the people they believe were responsible for the attack which officers are investigating as a possible hate crime.

The men who said they were attacked, Robert and Antonio, told us they were walking on 7th Street NW when they saw two teenagers who began yelling homophobic slurs at them. The slurs included a monkeypox reference.

When Robert and Antonio went to walk away, they said the two people came up behind them and punched them in the head and mouth.

“I don’t know if it’s just from COVID or anecdotal evidence, but it’s been a crazy summer, and I know people I know that have stuff like this happen to them,” Robert tells DC News Now. “I feel like I’ve experienced more homophobia in DC, alone, than I have in Texas in my entire life.”



MPD is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can provide any information that could lead to an arrest.