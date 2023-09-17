WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said police are still searching for the escaped, accused murderer Christopher Haynes is still ongoing, now 11 days after his escape.

“We are working closely with our local and federal partners to ensure that Christopher Haynes is brought to justice. Since his escape, MPD has received numerous reports of possible sightings. We are dedicating resources to each and every tip,” a spokesperson for MPD said to DC News Now.

Haynes, 30, escaped from D.C. police custody after he attacked a police officer trying to handcuff him. He fled from authorities hours after MPD took him to George Washington University Hospital’s emergency room for his complaints about his ankle.