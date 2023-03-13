WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — After two people were killed in an SUV on Sunday night, D.C. Police said that a third person was also shot in the same car. Police have not identified that person but said he’s recovering.

The shooting took place during a car chase along 11 Street SE near M Street and ended near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue.

“It was like crash, crash, crash, crash, and then some shots,” said Diana Bauer, who lives along the road where the shootings took place.

The day after the attack, the neighborhood still had signs of the previous night’s events. There were damaged cars from where the SUV slammed into them during the chase.

“I’m glad it wasn’t worse, you know,” Bauer said.

A bullet hole sits in the front window of Same Day Health.

“It sounded real close. I think they must have been shooting right here,” said Michael Ford.

He lives a few doors down from the business and has lived in this Potomac Gardens neighborhood for 25 years.

“First thing I heard was the cop say ‘drop the weapon,'” Ford recalled once police arrived on the scene.

Police said the attack appears to be a targeted event. That’s one of the few new details announced during a Monday news conference.

“Anytime that you can have gunfire between those amount of blocks anywhere in the District of Columbia, I think it’s alarming,” said Captain Kevin Kentish

Police said they did recover a weapon near the scene. They do not believe there was an exchange of gunfire from both cars. Police said they are looking for a sedan that took off after the shootings.

Police identified one of the victims as 34-year-old Othaniel Gaither of Southeast, DC. The second victim’s identity was still not released pending next of kin notifications.

“This is a great neighborhood. I’ve a number of my neighbors today and communicated with them,” Bauer said. “Everybody is kind of reaching out to each other just to, you know, share the experience.”

The District has now had 43 homicides this year. That’s a 25% increase from the same time a year ago.

“Second shooting in six months with no shootings in the prior 25 years. Hello D.C.,” Ford said.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the shootings to contact them by calling 202-727-9099 or texting 50411. They are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction per homicide.