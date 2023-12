WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said the French Bulldog that was stolen in Southeast, D.C. has been found.

The dog, Mocha, was stolen at gunpoint on Dec. 22 around 3 p.m. when the owner met up with someone she spoke to online after she listed her dog for sale.

At the meetup, the suspects took Mocha from the woman and when she tried to get her dog back, one of the suspects took out a gun and threatened to shoot her.

MPD said so far, no arrests have been made.