WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is hosting several Halloween events throughout the District this week. We’ve compiled a list of their events for the rest of your Hallo-week.

District 1

Haunted House and Trunk or Treat – First District Police Station | 101 M St., SW

The Haunted House and Trunk or Treat events will take place on Oct. 30 and 31 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

District 2

Halloween Story Time – Rose Park Recreation Center | 2609 Dumbarton St., NW

Halloween Story Time happened on Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

District 3

House of Screams – Third District Police Station | 1620 V St., NW

The Third District’s House of Screams will take place on Oct. 30 and 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

District 4

Trunk or Treat – Fourth District Police Station | 6001 Georgia Ave., NW

Trunk or Treat will take place in District 4 on Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

District 5

Harvest Fair and “Booo” Bus – Arboretum Recreation Center | 2412 Rand Place, NE

The Harvest Fair and “Booo” Bus will take place on Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

District 6

Harvest Fest – Gospel Ark Temple | 4551 Benning Rd., SE

The Sixth District’s Harvest Fest happened on Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

District 7

Trunk or Treat – Seventh District Police Station | 2455 Alabama Ave., SE

Trunk or Treat will take place in District 7 on Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Youth and Family Engagement Bureau is also hosting a Haunted House on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 5002 Hayes St., NE.