WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is hosting several Halloween events throughout the District this week. We’ve compiled a list of their events for the rest of your Hallo-week.
District 1
Haunted House and Trunk or Treat – First District Police Station | 101 M St., SW
The Haunted House and Trunk or Treat events will take place on Oct. 30 and 31 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
District 2
Halloween Story Time – Rose Park Recreation Center | 2609 Dumbarton St., NW
Halloween Story Time happened on Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
District 3
House of Screams – Third District Police Station | 1620 V St., NW
The Third District’s House of Screams will take place on Oct. 30 and 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
District 4
Trunk or Treat – Fourth District Police Station | 6001 Georgia Ave., NW
Trunk or Treat will take place in District 4 on Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
District 5
Harvest Fair and “Booo” Bus – Arboretum Recreation Center | 2412 Rand Place, NE
The Harvest Fair and “Booo” Bus will take place on Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
District 6
Harvest Fest – Gospel Ark Temple | 4551 Benning Rd., SE
The Sixth District’s Harvest Fest happened on Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
District 7
Trunk or Treat – Seventh District Police Station | 2455 Alabama Ave., SE
Trunk or Treat will take place in District 7 on Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Youth and Family Engagement Bureau is also hosting a Haunted House on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 5002 Hayes St., NE.